After spending the better part of a year bedridden, fatigued and frozen, Jenna Callahan is preparing to smash out her first 10km run.
"I've really taken it as a blessing to be able to move," Mrs Callahan said.
The 36-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in April 2022 but soon noticed she wasn't getting better like others around her.
About six weeks later, when extreme fatigue set in with other symptoms like nausea, headaches, body aches and brain fog, a doctor diagnosed her with long COVID.
Since then it's been a grueling path to recovery, not only for her but also her partner and two small children.
"It was really difficult ... my husband had to do the lion's share of parenting for many months," she said.
After being helpless and tired for a long time, her body began regaining its strength. But it was an extraordinarily slow process over 16 months. She also relapsed for a number of weeks.
"I gradually started to be able to do more," Mrs Callahan says. "I probably consider myself to be 90 per cent recovered now."
Once better, she wasn't interested in running until she listened to a Nedd Brockmann podcast about his epic run across Australia. He was a 23-year-old electrician who ran almost 4000km from Western Australia to Sydney's Bondi beach last year.
Mrs Callahan felt inspired by Brockmann's story and decided to take up running in March.
The Dalmeny resident from NSW's south coast is training hard in the coming weeks to get ready for The Canberra Times Fun Run on November 5.
She's never done anything like it before and it all stems from a newfound gratitude for her body.
Her first run was a 2km where she mostly walked and was exhausted by the end of it.
"Completing this 10K - I'm getting emotional even thinking about it - it'd be just a huge achievement for me," she said. "I'll be thrilled to get there considering I've spent so much time in bed over the last year."
Mrs Callahan is also doing the Fun Run for her friend Damien who died after battling a chronic illness.
"I often think of him when I'm running and it just really gives me encouragement to keep going and run for the people that can't," she said.
In addition, the running community has given her much love during her recovery and training. She appreciates her fellow runners because they're supportive of each other no matter their abilities.
"I feel like all runners just so stoked for everyone else," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.