The Australian War Memorial has been listed as one of the top 10 free tourist attractions in the world by an American travel site.
The holiday home rental company Casago has analysed reviews on TripAdvisor to determine which free-to-enter tourist sites came out highest.
Of the global list, the Australian War Memorial was ninth, and it was the only one in Australia.
The director of the AWM, Matt Anderson, said: "The Australian War Memorial is a world-class shrine, museum and archive and leaves a lasting impression on every person who visits.
"We are now working to tell the stories of the next generation of veterans and Australia's experience of war."
Casago's category was limited. It confined itself to sites with free entry - the Sydney Opera House wouldn't count, for example, because it's not a free-entry site.
Top of the global list for five-star ratings was the Luc Vanlaere harp museum in Bruges in Belgium.
In the 2022-23 financial year, 979,719 people visited the memorial.
The AWM says that more than 140,000 students from Australia and abroad visit every year. It's not known what the breakdown between the two categories is.
As re-development of the site continues, we checked in to see what plans were for the institution earlier in the year.
The Australian War Memorial will give a greater focus to the civilian experience of war. It's talking to refugees from conflicts to ensure a perspective beyond that of the military and its weaponry.
"To tell the Australian story, we need more diverse voices in the gallery," curator Kerry Neale said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the past, the AWM has been accused of "glorifying" war. Critics say it gives too much prominence to weaponry.
But in the galleries being revamped as construction of the $550 million expansion occurs, there will be a very different tone.
There will be trigger warnings so people can avoid traumatic exhibits. Those who do choose to view them will have quiet spaces for contemplation. Post-traumatic stress will feature - along with what curators call "growth from PTSD".
"If we don't go to these dark parts, we are only presenting part of the story," Bliss Jensen, the AWM's Director of Gallery Development, told The Canberra Times.
Read more here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.