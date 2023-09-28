The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

ACT Supreme Court sentences Thomas Lewyn Small to jail

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Small arrives at court ahead of being sentenced to jail on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Thomas Small arrives at court ahead of being sentenced to jail on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man who sexually abused a child for years will be eligible for release from jail in six months, as "haunting images" continue to plague the victim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.