The more than $400,000 reason Canberrans are holding onto their homes

By Jemimah Clegg with Sue Williams
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
The inner-south area had the highest profits in the country for house sales. Photo: Ashley St George
Canberra home owners are holding onto their properties for longer than ever before, a new report has revealed. And when they sell a house, their median profit is among the largest in the country, second only to that of Sydneysiders - and not by much.

