Noble Command had arrived at the last chance saloon.
After a winless start to his racing career, race No.10 was make or break.
Run well and he pushes on, fail to deliver and it's time to find a new home.
So trainer Luke Price made the three-hour trip from Kembla Grange to Moruya for the gelding's last shot at extending his career.
Noble Command finished fifth and his career was over.
While Price sometimes worries about his retired racehorses, he had no concerns for Noble Command.
"He was a beautiful, big, strong animal," Price said. "He was one-paced on the track but we could see he was going to make a good equestrian horse.
"He was a big, strong horse and he gave us every impression that's where his calling would be. The owners were stoked that was his future."
MORE SPORT:
Fast forward five years and Noble Command is preparing to compete in this weekend's lucrative Equimillion event in Sydney.
The competition has been set up by Racing NSW to help facilitate the transition of retired racehorses to the equestrian arena.
More than $1 million will be paid in prize money across the three days, with $30,000 on offer per class. For context, Noble Command won just $3365 during his racing career.
The 10-year-old is now based at Murrumbateman, owned by budding equestrian rider Chloe Carruthers.
The horse tragic took ownership of Noble Command a few months after his racing career ended and quickly fell in love with the horse.
"He's such a trying horse," Carruthers said. "He tries so hard, he's a good athletic horse and he was given a really good start in the racing industry. The way he was trained set him up for a good life after racing.
"He's easy to work with, enjoys his job and enjoys pleasing people. It's easy to work with them when they want to work with you."
Noble Command is one of three horses entered in the Equimillion event courtesy of a Canberra Race Club scholarship, with Mr Wong and Midnight Mission also competing this weekend.
The sport has made a concerted effort recently to ensure racehorses find a happy home once they retire from the track.
While the breeding industry receives much of the attention, not every horse is suitable to go down this path and most males are gelded during their careers.
The recent seven-year disqualification of former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston highlights how seriously Racing NSW takes the welfare of retired horses.
The Equimillion has received criticism for being limited to ex-racehorses, however entrants have praised it for making equestrian more accessible to smaller players.
Canberra Race Club's equine welfare officer Chris Polglase said care for racehorses post career is just as important as during their careers and praised Racing NSW for helping trainers and owners find new homes for their runners.
"What racing associations are doing now compared to what they did once upon a time has come a long way," he said. "Previously it was up to owners and trainers, now we're assisting in finding new pathways.
"Everybody in racing has an obligation to do their part to help find a horse a home. I can vouch for the Canberra trainers who look closely at where their horses go."
Carruthers will travel to Sydney with her mum, who is also set to compete in the Equimillion.
The pair have bonded over their shared love of horses and currently have five in their care at the Murrumbateman property.
Carruthers works for agistment firm Jeir Park and hopes to continue developing her skills in equestrian and the wider industry.
"I see a lot of potential with Noble Command, so it will be nice to keep developing ourselves towards more thoroughbred shows," she said. "Once he's more confident he'll move into higher grades but keeping him happy is the most important thing."
