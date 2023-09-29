The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Retired racehorses set for Equimillion equestrian event

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 29 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Noble Command had arrived at the last chance saloon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.