Delicate art glassworks celebrate Floriade at the Canberra Centre

A stunning collection of glass sculptures that celebrate colours and flowers has been installed at the Canberra Centre as part of Floriade celebrations.
The exhibition, 12 Hours of Daylight, was commissioned by the Canberra Centre and created by local Glassworks artist Hannah Gason.
Inspired by landscapes and the floral displays of Floriade, the sculptures feature transparent and opaque glass, fused together to create layers, lines and edges.
Framing the glass is a field of grasses and flowers.
"Whether reflecting the delicate petals of a flower or the vibrant hues of a rainbow, each artwork in this exhibition tells a unique story of the profound connection between colours, flowers, and the magical world of glass and light," Ms Gason said.
Incorporating light and colour is a major focus for Gason in the piece, which is arranged to control and manipulate both elements.
"Rich colours reminiscent of liquid ink are employed, and when light passes through them, they become intensified and ethereal, evoking a sense of wonder and awe," Gason said.
The artworks reflect this year's theme for Floriade, Floral Wonderland.
12 Hours of Daylight is located on the glass floor outside Zara and will remain on display throughout Floriade, which ends on October 15.
The artworks will then be on display at the Canberra Museum and Gallery.
To further celebrate Floriade, the Canberra Centre is also hosting a series of free school holiday workshops and a competition.
Workshops include kaleidoscope making and cellophane-window crafting.
These will be held next to the Greenhouse cafe and should be pre-booked online via canberracentre.qicre.com
The competition requires shoppers to guess the number of shards of grass blades. The winner will receive a $500 Canberra Centre Gift Card.
The Canberra Centre is also participating in the Free Floriade Shuttle Bus. More information can be found at floriadeaustralia.com/getting-to-floriade
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.