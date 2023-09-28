Look, I won't bore you with all the details of my disappointments when I flew on Qantas for the first time in years in August. The cost. The service. The food. The fear my bags would end up in Paris when I was only flying to Darwin. And none of that is the fault of those who work for Qantas. Every single aspect of what we've all experienced as we hop on the flying kangaroo is an outcome of the decisions of management. And management is being allowed to get away with murder. It's even being supported by this government. Its sheer brute domination of the airline sector is being supported by this government. I mean, I doubt we will actually ever find out why Labor has decided to allow the company to behave like this - but maybe crony capitalism is the right way to think about it.