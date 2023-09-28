The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How, and why, is Labor rewarding the kind of behaviour we are seeing from Qantas?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Let me be the first to say I have mixed feelings about Bridget McKenzie, the Coalition's shadow minister for transport and now the committee chair of the Senate inquiry into landing rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.