The Community and Public Sector Union is expected to announce details on its plans for expanded industrial action in coming days, after knocking back the federal government's pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years.
The union on Wednesday announced it would expand industrial action in Services Australia, where it has already undertaken two rounds of low-impact action.
This included a ban on auxiliary codes used by management to track staff's tasks, and a one-hour strike.
Industrial action is expected to be extended to other APS agencies as the union pushes for a better pay deal, but the number of agencies, or type of action is not yet clear.
More to come
