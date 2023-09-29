The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alex Toohey's new dream: Sydney Kings eye NBL three-peat with NBA prospect

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

His name is tied to NBA draft projections, but as for the moment a life on the hardwood felt real for Alex Toohey?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.