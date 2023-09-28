The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inside Voyage, the new National Museum of Australia exhibition from National Museum of Singapore

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is something apt about the name of the National Museum of Australia's latest exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.