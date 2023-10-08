A tiny change smaller than the width of a fingernail is set to make a huge difference to Australia's trucking economy and accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions trucks with mandated advanced safety features for freight-hauling and delivery tasks.
After years of intransigence, the federal government has approved a 5cm increase in the maximum width of Australia's trucks, finally bringing our new maximum allowable width - 2.55m - in line with those of Europe. Now Australia has made the 5cm change, the only countries with a 2.5m maximum width are Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco and Argentina.
Across the Tasman, New Zealand has allowed heavy freight vehicles to operate at 2.55m without restriction since 2017.
Effective from this week, the long-awaited realignment rids Australia of a legacy-driven regulatory impediment to a new generation of heavy haulers, and at the same time is expected to fast-track advanced truck safety features and reduce heavy vehicle emissions.
Huge volume European manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Scania, which invest millions in safety and emissions reductions, will now be able to introduce their new generation models here at reduced cost, as there is no need to redesign the truck bodies specifically for Australia.
It's a huge win for the trucking industry and also for future air quality. It also addresses significant truck safety issues where Australia has lagged behind the rest of the developed world.
Large urban centres like the ACT, which do not have a freight railhead, have a complete reliance on heavy trucks to bring goods into the territory, and on medium and light duty trucks to distribute the goods once they arrive.
The Australian Trucking Industry's chief executive David Smith said the decision meant there would be "more options for operators, more zero tailpipe emission models and more competition for our capital investment dollars".
The assistant federal minister for infrastructure and transport, Carol Brown, quietly signed off on the change after "extensive public consultation and feedback".
"These changes will be a real game changer for industry, businesses and other road users, as they will save lives by adopting technology to reduce the likelihood of crashes, while also lowering freight costs and supporting better environmental outcomes," she said.
New tweaks signed off for the industry also include a safety package which will allow the US-style long-bonneted trucks, like Kenworths and Macks, to fit front and curb view mirrors and cross-view mirrors to better see around the front-left corner of the vehicle. Until now, fitting these mirrors affected maximum truck size.
This change may help prevent terrible tragedies such as occurred in Brisbane in September 2014, when Danish student Rebekka Meyer was cycling to university in a busy Woolloongabba when she was run over by a turning truck and trailer. The truck driver had been unaware of Ms Meyer in the vicinity of his truck as he turned.
The Australian Trucking Association had been advocating for the adoption of the mirrors since 2019.
Any truck which is 2.55m in width now must have an Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS). This system automatically activates the brakes if the driver fails to detect a stationary vehicle in front.
The lack of this mandatory truck safety feature was identified as a contributing factor in the death of Canberra boy Blake Corney, who was killed when a truck driven by an inattentive driver with a sleep disorder ploughed into the back of the family car waiting for the lights to change on the Monaro Highway in July 2018.
