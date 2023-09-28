Ricky Stuart's name is set to enter the conversation as the NSW Blues hunt for a new State of Origin coach - but there are fears balancing the job with Canberra's premiership dream would be too demanding.
NSW coach Brad Fittler has walked away from his post on Thursday, just days after pitching for a contract extension.
Stuart has immediately been floated as a potential target for Blues supremos, but the Canberra Raiders coach would need to balance the job with his club duties given he is contracted until 2025.
The Raiders were yet to discuss the prospect of Stuart taking over from Fittler as of Thursday evening.
There are also concerns juggling club and Origin duties would be far too demanding for a coach and unsustainable for a club chasing a premiership.
MORE SPORT:
Stuart has already had two stints as NSW coach, leading an Andrew Johns-inspired side to a series win in 2005 before taking over again in 2011-12, while Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy's name has also been floated as a potential successor to Fittler.
A return to Blues camp would take Stuart out of Canberra midway through an NRL season, leaving assistants Michael Maguire and Mick Crawley to steer the Raiders in his absence.
Maguire has already won premierships at NRL and Super League level while Crawley is highly respected within coaching circles.
But it would take some convincing for the Raiders to let their coach go for extended periods throughout the season.
Fittler's decision to stand down came on the same day Queensland announced a three-year contract extension for coach Billy Slater, who has orchestrated back-to-back series wins.
His decision to quit came as a shock given he has outlined his desire to continue in the role multiple times in recent months.
"The board understands and respects his decision," NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon said.
"'Freddy' was a legend as a player and returned to coach the team at a time when his state needed him.
"He enjoyed immediate success and his series win in 2021, which included record scorelines in Townsville and Brisbane, will go down in NSW Blues history.
"He also contributed through other programs including his Hogs motorcycle rides in regional NSW which played a big part in uniting the state. He holds a special place in NSW Rugby League history."
