The ACT government has cleared the way for the Throsby Home of Football project to go ahead despite the axing of the Canberra United Academy.
The government has committed $29 million to the state-of-the-art facility that will house the region's soccer players from the grassroots through to the elite level.
The cancellation of the Canberra United Academy prompted a fierce backlash after the Capital Football board removed the team from local competitions. Players will now train with a Talented Sports Program and play for their clubs.
The criticism continued on Thursday with affected parties continuing to voice their displeasure.
The organisation that runs the A-Leagues is preparing to weigh into the matter and chose to seek further clarity on a number of matters before commenting publicly.
With Capital Football seemingly winding back the female development pathway, there were fears the government could withdraw funding for the Throsby Home of Football.
The long-delayed project likely won't be ready until 2025 at the earliest, with chief executive Ivan Slavich calling for $20 million in federal cash to expedite completion.
The ACT government, however, confirmed the changes do not impact territory funding for the project.
"We understand that the development of women's football and the elite pathway for female players in the ACT remains a priority for Capital Football and it is understood alternative opportunities are under consideration," a spokesperson said in a statement.
