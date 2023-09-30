John Santolin can trace his links to the Monaro Panthers back to 1978 - but there came a time not so long ago he "realised when girls have to play in a club where there are men as well, they're always second class".
Which is why it means so much to see the doors open to women's friendly changerooms at Riverside Stadium in Queanbeyan on Saturday.
The project was funded by a NSW government grant with the club hoping to capitalise on the success of the Matildas by enticing more females to soccer.
The changerooms mark the latest step by Monaro officials to make the game more appealing to girls, barely two years after the Panthers combined with the Brindabella Blues to form BellaMonaro - the region's first grassroots female-only club.
"Imagine a 12-year-old girl having to get changed in a dressing room when there are boys around. They're not comfortable and it makes it harder for them to want to join," Panthers official Santolin said.
"Having a girls only club and good facilities helps to create that safe pathway for girls so they're comfortable playing and continue to play. There's equality. We really do value them as equal partners.
"BellaMonaro has just been invited from the state league into the top tier premier league for women's.
"About three years ago I formed this club, which was a combination of the Brindabella Blues and Monaro Panthers. It started off slow, and this women's only changeroom is part of an overall plan to create facilities for these girls."
Among the scores of people on hand to unveil the project were Queanbeyan mayor Kenrick Winchester, Capital Football officials, coaches and players.
The unveiling caps off a huge week for Monaro after Panthers star Roko Strika was named the Capital Football NPL player of the year at the league's awards evening on Thursday night.
Golden Boot winner Brittany Palombi claimed the NPLW player of the year award with the Canberra Croatia striker enjoying another stellar campaign.
