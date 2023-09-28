Goal-scoring freak Brittany Palombi has won Canberra's NPL women's top prize after she finished the season with a remarkable 23 goals from 21 games.
In another sublime year for the perennial star, Palombi capped off the season with a golden boot and player of the year prize at the Capital Football awards on Thursday night.
Monaro Panthers star Roko Strika won the men's player of the year award, while Nico Abot scooped the pool to win the Capital Premier League player of the year and golden boot accolade.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The awards night followed a hectic weekend of grand finals, with Canberra Olympic winning the women's competition and Canberra Croatia clinching the men's title in a tense penalty shootout.
CAPITAL FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
NPL Player of the Year: Roko Striker (Monaro)
WNPL Player of the Year: Brittany Palombi (Canberra Croatia)
CPL Player of the Year: Nico Abot (Queanbeyan City)
Volunteer of the Year: Tamara Haitsma (Tuggeranong United)
NPL Referee of the Year: Bruno Kehl
WNPL Referee of the Year: Karla Martin
CPL Referee of the Year: Delfina Shakspear
NPL Club Champions: O'Connor Knights
WNPL Club Champions: Canberra Olympic
CPL Club Champions: ANU
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.