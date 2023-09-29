The Canberra Times
Land is shockingly expensive but there is enough of it

By Letters to the Editor
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
Will planning changes address density issues? Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
New single-house plots are kept scarce, are continuously shrinking, and are shockingly expensive - typically, over $700,000 for a narrow minuscule block here. With the raw land bequeathed to the ACT, and typical individual plots reportedly costing around $75,000 to physically produce, that's a profit of over 800 per cent. (Even with a notional "before" block price of $25,000, the profit is still around 600 per cent.)

