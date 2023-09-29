Land is shockingly expensive but there is enough of it

New single-house plots are kept scarce, are continuously shrinking, and are shockingly expensive - typically, over $700,000 for a narrow minuscule block here. With the raw land bequeathed to the ACT, and typical individual plots reportedly costing around $75,000 to physically produce, that's a profit of over 800 per cent. (Even with a notional "before" block price of $25,000, the profit is still around 600 per cent.)
Thanks to good dispersed-town-centre planning, and contrary to scaremongering, we will never have an "urban sprawl" problem in the ACT and its hinterlands - and satellite towns on transport routes, like the overdue VFT, can be installed elsewhere.
There's plenty of land to restore healthy suburban family life, and bring down (correct) the general market from its current artificial, punitively high, cartel-like levels. Extending R2 (mostly dumb, incongruous houses in backyards) zones here, to areas far from shops and schools, isn't going to lower prices.
So, we should fix housing affordability and living conditions for families, by dramatically increasing on-going new land supply; and increasing block sizes, including through better sub-division design. And land subdivision should be de-privatised, with new blocks made directly available to genuine occupiers. Sadly, we all must pay to correct the current housing market, in all sectors, and so compensate those caught up in it, including the likes of the land-dependent (for revenue) ACT. A modest increase in the GST would seem to be the best solution, giving the Commonwealth control.
Ian Warden (Panorama, September 23) is sure to raise the ire of "no" supporters, describing them as having "pigs-in-mud ignorance of the subject ...". He could have taken the analogy further and added: "If they do decide to find out, they wallow around in the in the mud, looking for any old scraps, not caring where they come from".
No one should forget, however, that Ian is Canberra's own lovable satirist and satire is the truth wrapped in humour. Long may he continue to pull us to pieces, while giving us a chuckle and, hopefully, also feeling a bit guilty when the truth hits home.
I am still undecided on my vote. I like most Australians want to see the underprivileged Indigenous and non-Indigenous people given assistance. I am having difficulty as a non-Indigenous Australian born in Australia being asked to own the past and be made accountable for the sins of the English settlers.
I have less English DNA than most Indigenous people. Being made to feel guilty for the past is not helping the "yes" vote. Focussing on the future is likely to bring more people along on this journey.
Much has been made of the debt Dan Andrews has bequeathed to his successors: $135 billion next year, or about $19,500 per Victorian. This is but a trifle compared to the efforts of our own Chief Minister, who forecasts the ACT's "net financial liability" will be $13.5 billion next year: just under $28,400 per Canberran.
As the debt spirals, so too the cost to service it: before the recent downgrade to the territory's credit rating, the ACT government's now optimistic forecast was that interest payments alone would exceed $3000 per ACT household by 2026.
So if you are wondering what on earth your rates are actually being spent on, now you know. Arguably, Victoria's debt can be serviced by the economic expansion it is funding: unlike the ACT, Victoria has very large manufacturing, finance/insurance, agriculture and even mining sectors. We just have higher rates for home buyers, land-tax for renters, stamp duty for down-sizers, an aspirational payroll tax for would-be employers and speeding fines.
I'm a swinging voter. I don't vote for parties, but I will never vote LNP ever again. The way they have politicised the Voice debate is disgusting. So they have lost my vote forever. Dutton, Price, Pearson et al. Low life. Bottom feeders. The later two are traitors to their people. I'd love to debate them eye to eye. I doubt you'd be able to do that. To be able to look me in the eye & tell me you're not lying.
I'm sick of Liberal Party negativity. Indigenous people need help.
During question time in parliament recently, we saw the Coalition politicians with "R U OK?" ribbons pinned to their chests. Perhaps they should think hard about asking the same question of Indigenous Australians and when the answer in so many cases is quite obviously "no", it might occur to them that promoting a "no" vote in the Voice referendum is the wrong path to take.
It seems the height of hypocrisy that these politicians are not prepared to extend the same helping hand to Indigenous Australians. Should they succeed in ensuring the failure of the referendum there will be a great many Indigenous Australians who will not be OK. What ribbon will the regressive and self-serving Coalition politicians then wear to demonstrate their concern for that problem?
I will be voting "yes" in the Voice referendum, but not for any of the reasons I have heard in the media. Nobody has looked at the big picture. Australian Indigenous culture has lasted over 60,000 years. European and Asian based cultures seldom last over 1000 years.
Our Indigenous elders have offered for us to walk with them into the future. This is an opportunity for us to improve our society, to make it stable and lasting. I will be voting to accept this offer to work with our parliament in the centuries to come. I do not want what we have achieved to date to be lost to the dustbin of history. They may not repeat this generous offer.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, September 28) wonders when the Voice referendum fails how long before Voice 2.0 is forced on us? He may be surprised to know that that an advisory body on Indigenous Affairs has already been forced on us, namely the Indigenous Advisory Council, also known as the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council, which was established by then prime minister Tony Abbott in 2013.
It was formerly chaired by Warren Mundine and has included such notable Indigenous experts as Gail Kelly, the former CEO of Westpac. No doubt if the referendum fails the righteously woke Albo will seek to make this body more representative of Indigenous views, but Mr Jannaway might draw comfort from the Coalition's opposition to a representative Voice that in government it will revert to a panel of handpicked quislings.
Qantas and the Australian Rugby Board's intersecting ignominy was foreshadowed by the Flying Kangaroo's previous sponsorship of the floundering Wallabies. This was before the green-and-gold shirt advertising space was flogged off to Cadbury.
I am sorely tempted to blame chocolate-indulgent sweet-teeth decay for the Wallabies not "flying high" at RWC 2023? They certainly did better with the Qantas banner on their chests!,
Further to Richard Jones letter (Letters, September 28) and to Bill Deane's letter (September 26) the chant, "Who beat the Wallabies ..." arose from Wales's victory over Australia at Cardiff Arms Park in 1947. The match was won by two penalty goals kicked by Cardiff policeman Ewart Tamplin. The term "Sospan fach" was a euphuism for Wales and was derived, as Richard Jones described, from the nonsense song of the same name.
Now re Karen Hardy' description of being at the World Cup match (Sport, September 26) I wonder if she may have mistook Tom Jones' "Delilah" for Max Boyce's "Hymns and Arias", a song which has now virtually supplanted 'Cwm Rhondda' as the No. 2 Anthem of Welsh Rugby fans.
And on the subject of Welsh entertainer and rabid Rugby fan Max, the chant "Ozzie, Ozzie, Ozzie Oi, Oi, Oi! is a steal from Max's 'War Chant' "Oggie, Oggie, Oggie, Oi, Oi, Oi" which invariably accompanies Max's arrival on stage.
Anyone who claims that nuclear energy is the answer to our energy problems will be told that it is too expensive, too dangerous and too slow to develop. This was true but is not true any more - as is evident in China and Copenhagen already. Search for "Copenhagen Atomics" for example.
The fact is that the right sort of nuclear energy is the safest form of energy; about 800 times safer than coal. It is is the cheapest form of energy; about the same cost as renewables but with less transmission line and recycling issues and could be realised in a few years.
