Labor pretends to care about the views of young people

By Letters to the Editor
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
The Barr Labor government's recent decision to support the Liberal Opposition in voting down a bill submitted by their Greens partner to lower the voting age to 16 is disappointing and revealing. It reveals the true character of the ALP's commitment to support and listen to young people.

