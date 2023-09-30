Labor pretends to care about the views of young people

The Barr Labor government's recent decision to support the Liberal Opposition in voting down a bill submitted by their Greens partner to lower the voting age to 16 is disappointing and revealing. It reveals the true character of the ALP's commitment to support and listen to young people.
Chris Steel's claims that Labor is committed to encouraging young people to participate in democracy is hypocritical. He says they can participate by joining movements, political parties, unions and other organisations, but they cannot be allowed to vote.
This is excuse making and duplicitous. Labor claims to protect young people by not penalising 16 and 17 year-olds who register, but who do turn up to vote. At the same time Labor will not agree to voluntary voting for this cohort to overcome the issue of fines that they say are an obstacle. This they say is because it will undermine the "sacred principle of compulsory voting".
Labor has created a Catch-22 situation that claims the high moral ground based on the virtues of compulsory voting. It's a strategy that distracts attention from the real reasons Labor don't want to lower the vote, that is the prospect of losing votes to the Greens. They are more concerned about this, than they are about creating a more inclusive and plural electorate in which young people have formal representation.
Countries like Austria, Brazil and Scotland have already discovered the many benefits for democracy by lowering the voting age.
What a national treasure is Neil Walsh, head gardener at Lanyon Homestead. In his delightful Irish accent, and with an engaging sense of humour, Neil gave a most informative tour of the garden to visitors attending the recent Harvest Day Out.
Head gardener for eight years, Neil brought each tree and garden bed to life with an historical story and his vision for the future. He is passionate about gardening naturally and views compost as "gold". He is concerned about the effects of climate change on the heritage garden and described how the elms will be replaced with oaks which surprisingly can cope with warmer and drier conditions.
The tour ended with Neil's loving description of the 80-year-old Giant Sequoia and the 300-year-old Yellow Gum scar tree. A Lanyon heritage garden tour with Neil Walsh is a truly unforgettable experience.
How is it possible that the Albanese government is continuing with the prosecutions and persecution of David McBride and Richard Boyle?
Comprehensive investigations into the issues these whistleblowers raised would seem the correct choice for Attorney-General Dreyfus rather than destroying the innocent. This is especially true when the first charges of criminality in Afghanistan have been laid and the near future may see many more. The further these cases go, the more the government will be seen to be part of the problem.
Some opponents of the Voice claim Indigenous Australians already have representation in Parliament through the several First Nations MPs and therefore the Voice is unnecessary. But this is mistaken.
First, Indigenous MPs in Parliament represent constituents in their electorates not Indigenous people throughout Australia. Second, the current Indigenous MPs could be voted out of office at the next election.
Third, the Indigenous MPs already in Parliament are expressly political. They represent the policies and interests of their party, not the aspirations and needs of Indigenous Australians. Jacinta Price, for example, represents the interests of the Coalition.
Fourth, if this logic was applied across the board, then we should do away with the NFF, the AMA, the Law Council, the Business Council, the RSL, etc. These organisations are "voices" to government (check out their websites). Yet farmers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen and women and veterans, are all represented by MPs within Parliament. Let's give Indigenous Australians a fair go. Vote "yes" in the referendum.
