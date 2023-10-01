The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ANU body image acceptance program for chronic illness patients 'counter-cultural', psychologists say

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
October 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Elizabeth Rieger, Dr Peta Hoffmann, Jane Ma and Dr Kristen Murray ran a pilot program aiming to help people with chronic illnesses build a more positive relationship with their body. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Dr Elizabeth Rieger, Dr Peta Hoffmann, Jane Ma and Dr Kristen Murray ran a pilot program aiming to help people with chronic illnesses build a more positive relationship with their body. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Most of health and medicine is about fixing patients, but a trial program by the Australian National University is trying out the opposite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.