The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Simaima Taufa confident 'all the hard work will pay off' as Canberra Raiders plot NRLW redemption

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Simaima Taufa pulled into Canberra Airport on Friday morning wishing it had gone another way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.