Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has said she "wouldn't necessarily accept" that many federal public servants want a better pay deal than 11.2 per cent, after the main public sector union rejected the government's revised pay offer.
The Community and Public Sector Union on Wednesday announced it would knock back the government's second proposal for a pay rise over the next three years for federal public servants.
The union has since announced a full-day strike in Services Australia on October 9, and will lodge protected action ballots with the Fair Work Commission for other agencies.
A poll of more than 15,000 CPSU members returned 51.9 per cent support for the pay rise, while 48.1 per cent were opposed.
National secretary Melissa Donnelly said this did not constitute "clear support" for the pay deal, and the union could not accept it.
The Public Service Minister was quick to highlight the majority support for the deal, following the announcement.
"I think it's gone out for a vote and more than 50 per cent of those that voted for it supported the offer," Senator Gallagher said, speaking on Thursday evening.
"I would say, it's a generous offer.
"When you look back at what's happened over the last decade, where wage outcomes have been in the order of 1.2 per cent a year, we've significantly improved that and the package of conditions is a big improvement, too.
"So I would say we've revised it through the negotiation process, and I'm hopeful that we'll be able to reach agreement."
Asked whether she acknowledged that many federal public servants believed the government could do better on pay, Senator Gallagher said she did not "necessarily accept that".
"I don't know that I would say that 'many' in the APS [believe that]," she said.
"This has been a vote of union membership of which more than 50 per cent said that it should be endorsed.
"So the APS is a big operation, you know, when you look at the number of staff across it, so I wouldn't necessarily accept that."
There were 170,332 public servants at the last count, and the APS pay deal will cover 102 agencies.
The Public Service Minister also stopped short of calling 11.2 per cent a final offer.
"It's a revised offer," she said.
The Australian Public Service Commission initially tabled a proposal of 10.5 per cent in May, which union members voted against, organising two rounds of protected industrial action in Services Australia.
The Albanese government was elected with a platform of reform for the APS, but Senator Gallagher, a former CPSU organiser, said back-and-forth with the union did not put her in an uncomfortable position.
"Not at all. Not at all. I mean, I've been on both sides, right. So I get the world that we're operating in," she said.
"My conscience and the work of the Minister for the Public Service is about doing or providing an offer that is affordable and reasonable and enhances the conditions and the pay that public servants are working under.
"And this offer does exactly that."
