The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Geocon confirms Phillip pool will reopen in time for summer

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 29 2023 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After being closed for the past two years, the Phillip swimming pool will reopen to the public in November, the new owner Geocon has finally confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.