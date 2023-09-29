After being closed for the past two years, the Phillip swimming pool will reopen to the public in November, the new owner Geocon has finally confirmed.
In a letter to the Woden Valley Community Council on Thursday, Geocon boss Nick Georgalis said the pool would re-open at "the beginning of November" and remain open until "the end of March".
It is the first time Geocon has confirmed the swimming pool facility will re-open to the public since purchasing the lease for the site late last year.
Mr Georgalis also said in the brief letter that pool would be open for all public holidays during the season, except for Christmas Day.
The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 6am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 7am to 6pm.
The community has been fighting for answers on the future of the pool since its previous long-term owners received an exemption in the 2021-22 summer to do maintenance work.
The pool remained closed during the 2022-23 summer as the lease changed hands.
The Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre comprises a 50-metre pool, smaller children's pool and a baby wading pool as well as the indoor ice rink.
The future of the facility looks to be tied to the construction of a new ice skating rink in Tuggeranong.
The ACT government says under the new Territory Plan, any redevelopment of the Phillip pool site "will be required to provide, at a minimum, a publicly accessible indoor eight-lane 25 metre pool and associated amenities and facilities".
The new Territory Plan also has a requirement for "an ice-skating rink suitable for national competitions".
This is included in the mandatory assessment requirements in the Woden District Policy in the new Territory Plan.
The government has put its support behind a $50 million ice sports facility to be opened in Tuggeranong in 2025.
How the new facility at Tuggeranong affects the rink at Phillip remains to be seen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.