Public asked to help Eggpicnic design an artwork for Haig Park

Eggpicnic is asking the public for its input for a new artwork to be placed in Haig Park.
The Canberra design studio, devoted to wildlife conservation and established by Camila De Gregorio and Christopher Macaluso, has just won its first Placemaking Grant from the City Renewal Authority.
They are inviting the public to help pick the designs for the artwork for Haig Park by participating in a simple survey and leaving a mark on the park.
"We're so happy to share the news of our first Placemaking Grant, supported by CRA," the artists said, in a statement.
"This initiative consists of inviting the community to choose the animals that represent them and symbolise our city, and to share their stores of connection with us.
"The artwork, set to grace the current shipping container situated in Haig Park, will serve as a visual embodiment of our collective identity and of our hopes for the future.
"The installation will also include augmented reality elements that will allow visitors and locals to bring the work to life."
The link for the survey is at https://forms.gle/JWZZ5ED2UFzhPJ9c9
It simply means choosing your personal top 10 favourite species for inclusion in the artwork, selecting from displayed birds, animals and insects.
From the iconic and endangered Gang-gang Cockatoo to the Golden Sun Moth - which animal do you think best symbolises Canberra?
There is also the option to share a story about why that particular bird or animal or insect is significant to you.
"We place great significance on the community participating in the collaborative survey, enabling them to select the animals," Eggpicnic said.
"It's through these connections that we can rediscover our place within the ecosystem, reshaping our concept of collective belonging."
A QR code to take the survey is also on a poster being put up in different shops around Braddon including The Green Vine, Eighty Twenty and Barrio.
