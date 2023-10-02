Imagine it - it's sunset and you're looking over the Murrumbidgee River. There's orchestral music and a picnic laid out in front of you.
That's exactly what's happening at Lanyon Homestead this weekend for the Spring Wonderland Picnic Concert, which is part of the Floriade Satellite Site program.
"The view over the Brindabellas at dusk is quite magical," Cultural Facilities Corporation chief executive Gordon Ramsay says.
"It is the perfect venue for this delightful concert. The Lanyon Gardens are looking spectacular."
The concert will take a musical journey that pays homage to spring. The Canberra Symphony Orchestra String Quintet will be joined by the inimitable singer Rachael Thoms for an evening of joy at Lanyon Homestead.
The orchestra brings together musicians with strong ties to the ACT to present vibrant concert experiences and deliver transformative community and training programs.
"The [orchestra] is passionate about sharing the joy of music with everyone, and we are excited to collaborate with ACT Historic Places on this fun and accessible event," Canberra Symphony Orchestra chief executive Rachel Thomas says.
Tuggeranong's Sing with Toby Choir will open the evening. Sing with Toby is a community choir led by opera singer Tobias Cole. It is a progressive partnership between ANU Open School of Music and the Tuggeranong Arts Centre.
The evening's repertoire will include well-known music spanning classical, jazz, opera and musicals and will have a melody that everyone can recognise.
Vivaldi's Spring is there. As is Gershwin's Summertime. There will also be the South African hymn Siyahamba and Abide with me.
People can enjoy a stroll through Lanyon Homestead's grounds, with their additional plantings for Floriade, before setting up their picnic for the concert.
There will also be some food trucks, a coffee van and bar. Hampers can be booked through the Barracks Café.
Saturday, 4.30pm. Tickets from historicplaces.com.au.
