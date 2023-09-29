Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich's future hangs in the balance after he publicly blasted the decision to dump the Canberra United Academy.
The extraordinary comments at Thursday night's end-of-season presentation dinner threw fuel on an already volatile situation.
Slavich threatened to quit if the board does not reinstate the academy, highlighting the contentious nature of the change. Now, the decision could be taken out of his hands as the Capital Football directors prepare to meet to weigh up his future.
The ultimatum exposes cracks within soccer's leadership, with the chief executive at odds with his board.
Slavich and Capital Football chairman Angelo Konstantinou went to ground on Friday as the fall out from the comments rippled throughout the community.
The organisation provided a statement on behalf of the board, confirming the chief executive's fate will be discussed at a meeting on a date yet to be determined.
"Following the statements made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the 2023 Annual Awards Presentation Night on Thursday 28 September 2023, the Capital Football Board will meet and establish its position for the organisation's leadership moving forward," the board said in a statement.
"There will be no further comment on this matter until that meeting has taken place."
Under the changes to the academy, the team will no longer compete in the local competitions and players will play for their clubs. Girls involved will receive additional training through a Talented Sports Program.
Slavich was among a number of senior officials to argue against such a change and outlined to the board why the existing model should remain. In his comments on Thursday, he also called for a revival of the boys academy program, particularly as a Canberra A-League Men's team prepares to enter the league next year.
"As a leader of football in Canberra, I really have a significant problem with the decision that's been made with [the Canberra United Academy]," Slavich said at the presentation.
"Unless we reverse that decision, I feel that I may have no choice but to resign as CEO and give my three months notice.
"To the board members here, I urge you to please reconsider the CUA decision."
The move to axe the program has been criticised by a range of parties, with Football Australia's guidelines pointing to academies as the best practice junior development model.
Former Capital Football chief executive Heather Reid also blasted the move and expressed grave concerns over the flow on effect to the Canberra United A-League Women's team.
While Konstantinou did not respond to requests for comments on Friday, he told The Canberra Times earlier in the week the decision will only be revisited in extraordinary circumstances.
"I'm never going to say we'll never look at it but unless something brand new is presented, with everything presented to us and what we had in front of us, we've made a decision," he said.
The board statement suggests that rather than review the decision, the body is now reviewing their chief executive's position.
The experienced businessman has only been in the job since December and has attempted to repair Capital Football's finances after they posted a large loss last year.
Slavich's comments have received support from a range of parties, with parents asking how they can assist in reversing the decision.
