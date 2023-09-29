A woman accused of making bomb threats to ACT minister Emma Davidson's office allegedly left a voice message saying "I've only got one gas mask".
The woman, who The Canberra Times has chosen not to name, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
She faces multiple charges including using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, and causing public mischief. The woman is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents, tendered to the court, allege that in July the woman began contacting the Greens minister's office in the ACT Legislative Assembly.
It is alleged that between July and September she made 52 phone calls and sent five emails.
On September 21, police were contacted about a voicemail the woman allegedly left making threats of visiting the office with explosives.
In a voicemail played to police, the woman is accused of saying words to the effect of: "I'm going to visit you. Who is gonna bring in this gas? I've only got one gas mask."
Later that day the woman is said to have left another voicemail.
Police documents allege it contained "manic laughter" as well as words to the effect of: "Could you imagine today, precious little children, they're going to meet me".
"Who made all the mistakes, you made all the mistakes."
Police claim that about 1.30pm that day the defendant called again and spoke with an officer.
It is alleged that during the call she stated she was in Canberra City "and was going to plant a bomb and that she was in the vicinity of the Australia Post on Moore Street".
"As a result of this phone call and the serious and urgent circumstances, police requested a triangulation of the defendant's phone number," the documents state.
The phone was shown to be active in the vicinity of Narrabundah.
Police then visited the woman's home but due to her "erratic behaviour and refusal to exit the kitchen away from the edged weapons, police feared that they would be attacked", the documents allege.
Officers capsicum sprayed the woman before arresting her.
Ms Davidson, who is minister for mental health, participated in a police interview and told officers the woman had threatened her staff multiple times.
She said it was upsetting that she and her staff could not come to work without feeling unsafe.
In court, Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel said the woman had stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.
Mr Bodel argued she was now "ready, able and will continue to take that medication".
"[She is] willing to re-engage with her counseling sessions and her psychiatry sessions," he said.
"This person is in need of mental health treatment."
Mr Bodel told the court the woman's dog, Lucy, was now with the RSPCA and she would be able to get it back if granted bail.
"She finds being around that dog assisting in her mental health conditions," he said.
Prosecutor Elizabeth Teale opposed bail, citing a likelihood of endangering the safety and wellbeing of anyone.
"Bail conditions can't be crafted to protect the community in general," Ms Teale said.
Mr Bodel told the court that while the alleged bomb threat was "concerning", the woman was actually at home at the time.
"My client was blowing off steam in relation to this," he said.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen granted the woman bail with multiple conditions including not to be within 100 metres of the ACT Legislative Assembly.
"Don't walk on that side of the road, don't go anywhere near it," Ms Christensen told the woman.
"You need to take your medication, think about Lucy when you are doing that."
The case is set to return to court on October 30.
