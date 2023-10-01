Voting 'yes' will be a source of pride that will endure

I feel dismayed by the growing influence of naysayers re the Voice. Come on everyone - a "yes" outcome in the referendum will be a positive step for Australia. It will acknowledge that Indigenous nations were the first occupiers of our land. It will give Indigenous Australians a right to advise on issues that affect them. Importantly, they will know that they have the support of the Australian populace. For Australians who do not have an Indigenous background, it will be a source of pride that we have helped to make this happen.