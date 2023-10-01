Voting 'yes' will be a source of pride that will endure

I feel dismayed by the growing influence of naysayers re the Voice. Come on everyone - a "yes" outcome in the referendum will be a positive step for Australia. It will acknowledge that Indigenous nations were the first occupiers of our land. It will give Indigenous Australians a right to advise on issues that affect them. Importantly, they will know that they have the support of the Australian populace. For Australians who do not have an Indigenous background, it will be a source of pride that we have helped to make this happen.
To me it is amazing that, while Eurasian civilisations have waxed and waned over a timescale of thousands of years, Aboriginal history is on a timescale of tens of thousands of years. When Europeans came to their shores, our Indigenous nations were living sustainably on the land.
The introduction of Western civilisation to Australia wasn't very civilised at all. Many Indigenous people and communities are still suffering the legacy of that dispossession. The referendum offers a way to move forward and address the disadvantage, while cognisant of the past. The Uluru statement is a gracious invitation created through wide consultation and consensus. As a white, fifth-generation Australian of British background, I will be proud to respond by voting "yes".
I've been looking at the comments around the Voice referendum and been talking to a lot of people. I've come across a lot of advocates and a few opposed to the Voice. But, something has really affected me. I can't understand the racist position.
I am afflicted with a sense of humour which spares nobody, mainly myself. I'll take the mickey out of anyone, and the best fodder is folks from another culture. I am a mimic and I enjoy mimicking accents, which is actually racist if offending people. But sometimes I can't help myself.
This comes for a lifetime of being the subject of ridicule because I was born in the UK. But my humour is one of, I hope, inclusion. Including those who are taken the mickey out of.
But this Voice vote is different. It has given rise to a nasty rhetoric, a nasty narrative, a nasty us-and-them picture. As one who has endured racist abuse and the mick, I feel the pain, the diminution, the second-class stigma. But not like those about the First Peoples.
This is my personal time. My time to say to those First Peoples, without you, we are diminished as a nation. This a vote from the heart. I don't understand why people are racist, and I hope that, for once, people realize that it is not about us, it is about the First Peoples and we should respect this.
I'll never cease to be amazed at the level of bile hurled at Dan Andrews on a daily basis by the right-wing media. Since he announced his decision to quit politics there has been a relentless, toxic character assassination. They appear to be seething that he decided when to leave.
During the pandemic Andrews was forceful, confident and correct in his decision making. He followed scientific and medical advice always. He was trash talked, Gladys was called gold standard.
The Dan haters appear to be bewildered that he was re-elected on multiple occasions. After the last election victory the conclusion of some Sky commentators was that Victorians must be stupid. Possibly Victorians saw him as a leader.
People are completely entitled to an opinion but why the level of vitriol and toxicity towards Andrews?
Criticise someone all you like but what's being published at the moment isn't journalism. It isn't clever. It's propaganda of the lowest calibre. Some media outlets never let facts get in the way of a story. It's exactly like the disgraceful treatment Julia Gillard received. The fact is Andrews rose above the toxicity and left on his own terms.
Erin Remblance ("Growth economy must be halted", Opinion, September 24) is spot on the money when she cites massive corporate political donations as a cause of governments serving the interests of big business, not citizens.
The Centre for Public Integrity recently estimated in the period 2010 to 2020 undisclosed political donations ran at around $50 million annually. Nothing is on the public record that might tell us how much by whom - made legal by the myriad loopholes introduced mostly in the Howard years.
With $50 million you can buy an awful lot of policy favour. In the absence of legislative reform, root and branch, vested interests and their lobbyists will continue to hold sway. No politician wants to go near reform - when you're on a good thing stick to it. So it's business as usual, ie, more for big business, less for citizens.
The harrowing bushfires of 2019-20 should remind us all that mother nature has control and if we don't work with her we will have another season like the black summer.
After these fires where some 300 homes were destroyed and human and animal lives lost, the RFS brought in the 25m rule allowing property owners to clear a 25 metre boundary around their property but only in council areas where they have adopted the rule.
Eurobodalla Shire has not adopted the rule, therefore leaving property owners in the line of fire. Council itself owns large portions of land in the shire making it a fire pit for neighbouring properties.
When we have another fire season like 2019-20 and homes and lives are lost in the Batemans Bay area, a group court action could see Eurobodalla Shire and individual councillors wishing they had taken up the RFS 25m rule before heading to the High Court of Australia.
Leon Arundel ("How to make our roads safer", Letters, September 29) identifies visibility as a key factor in reducing road accidents. He is correct: "see and be seen" might be the motto.
When I was in British Columbia 20 years ago, I observed all vehicles travelled with headlights illuminated, day and night.
I was informed that car manufacturers designed vehicles so that the headlights would illuminate automatically on turning on the ignition. Statistics demonstrate that in states in the US where daytime headlight illumination is mandatory 15-20 per cent fewer casualty road accidents occur than in states without such a law.
Australian studies demonstrate a similar reduction in road trauma. In the absence of daytime running lights drivers would be well advised to turn on their low beam headlights whenever on the road.
The news that the Federal Court has overturned the approval for Woodside Energy's Scarborough Gas project, because it didn't consult with traditional owners should almost be treated like a scene out of a Monty Python movie.
The Scarborough Gas project is out in Commonwealth waters in the Indian Ocean. Traditional owners of the ocean? That is a long bow to draw.
And no surprises to see that this traditional owner group was funded by millions of dollars of taxpayers' money from the Albanese government to help them mount their court case. This is the sort of thing that is happening before we even get to vote on the Voice to Parliament on October 14. Things only look like getting worse if the Voice gets up, and Australia will grind to a halt if the extremists in the halls of power in Canberra get their way.
Projects of national importance, such as the $16 billion Scarborough gas project need to be supported by our federal government, and be protected from these sorts of legal machinations.
Australia needs to vote the Voice down and remove this government at the next election.
And then, we need to start looking into the judicial activism of Australian judges so that decisions like this one can't be allowed to stand - when it clearly goes against the national interest.
Some advocates for a "no" vote have claimed that the Voice will lack power, that it will be tokenistic and therefore, should be rejected. I believe this is incorrect.
The AMA, NFF, Minerals Council, Law Council and the RSL (among many others) are all voices to Parliament and the executive on behalf of their constituents. Don't take my word for it, look up their websites. Here's what the RSL says about its role: "The RSL is one of the most respected voices representing veterans, directly influencing the federal government."
We know these voices work. They are not stupid. If their voices didn't produce positive results, they wouldn't invest their time, energy and money in them. And they've been around for years.
Why would an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice be any less powerful? Reject the disinformation pushed out by the "no" campaign.
Let's be fair and vote "yes".
As a taxpayer, I think that the government's pay offer to the public service of 4 per cent in the first year and 11.3 per cent over three years, the latter up 0.8 points on its initial offer, is mean with the current CPI figure of 5.2 per cent. An offer of say 13 per cent, 5 per cent in the first year, would be justified. The government should be a model employer.
Greg Simmons (Letters, September 29), it's "abrogate" not "abdicate". Unless of course you're asking people to stand down from their position.
After pointing out several very good reasons to be concerned about the approaching summer and the effects of climate change (Editorial, September 29) you conclude "heatwaves do not bring us the pleasure they once did - but it also means that real action may be closer". Armed with such compelling reasons, I would have concluded: real action must be closer or, far preferably, must begin immediately.
Why not have Mr Joyce's payout in flight credits
I shouldn't be surprised that the arrogant and out-of-touch government is doing noisy nightworks on a street in Civic with residential apartments, serviced apartments and the YHA. Needless to say there was no prior consultation. Why not do the roadworks at the weekend in the day when there is little traffic? A minor inconvenience but at least people could sleep at night.
The socialist mayor of Paris has recently banned the 15,000 electric scooters in Paris as "nuisances on the streets and footpaths" of the city. Perhaps Andrew Barr could follow suit, but I will not hold my breath.
Great to hear the news on September 28 that the Albanese government is to accelerate a transition to low-emissions economy. I also like to make the point in regards to the Voice that First Nations Peoples, because they are often the most marginalised of groups in Australia and significant numbers live in northern Australia, that they, of all Australians, will be more impacted by global heating than others of us.
Given the Voice is regarded as a first step, recognising Indigenous peoples in the constitution and is advisory only, it is hard to make sense of those who will vote "no" on because it does not go far enough. The longest journey begins with the first step. The scary thing is this referendum will reveal the kind of society we are.
Roger Terry (Letters, September 28) believes that, should Peter Dutton have supported the "yes" campaign, I "most certainly" would have done likewise. He is wrong, as unlike Roger who lemming-like appears to slavishly follow the ALP mantra, I make up my own mind.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
