Hot weather across the long weekend is expected to prompt a significant influx of Canberrans to the South Coast, while swimmers are warned to take care to avoid drowning.
Craig Roberts, Royal Life Saving ACT general manager of drowning prevention, said communities needed to prepare now ahead of the summer swimming season.
"Preparation can help us avoid another tragic summer," Mr Roberts said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a sunny Saturday, with a top of 26 degrees and light winds.
Sunday is expected to reach 29 degrees and remain sunny. Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a top of 28 degrees.
Sun protection is recommended from 8.50am on Saturday and from 9.40am on Sunday and Monday, with the UV index expected to reach a high level on all three days.
Meanwhile, at the coast, Batemans Bay is expected to reach 30 degrees on Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday, before dropping back to 26 degrees on Monday.
Mr Roberts said Royal Life Saving's summer-ready checklist, which included learning to swim, learning CPR and understanding the risks, was important.
"Our Summer-Ready Checklist is a simple reminder of what to do before heading to the beach, coast, pool, or inland waterway," he said.
"In the lead-up to summer, checklists with advice for pool owners, families, regional communities and over-65s will be appearing at councils and community organisations around the state and online."
Royal Life Saving's national drowning report, released earlier this year, found drowning rates across Australia had decreased in 2022-23 from a 10-year average.
But people were more likely to drown in regional areas, where the rates were 1.7 times higher than in metropolitan zones.
The report identified 90 drowning deaths in the 2022-23 summer period, a 20 per cent decrease on 2021-22. More than three-quarters of those who died were men.
More than half the deaths were in coastal swimming spots, while 37 per cent were in inland locations.
"We want people of all ages and from all regions, to be ready and able to enjoy the water safely, and that starts now. Check in with your family, friends, sporting and school groups to get your community summer ready," Mr Roberts said.
Motorists have also been reminded to take care on the roads, with double-demerits to be issued for all speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences over the long weekend.
The double-demerits period began on Friday and will remain in place until 11.59pm on Monday night.
Detective Superintendent Matt Craft, ACT Policing's officer in charge of road policing, said he wanted all Canberrans to have a safe time while travelling.
"We always see an increase of traffic on our roads this time of year, so please take care, be mindful of the environment around you and drive to the conditions," Superintendent Craft said.
"Thankfully, we have seen a significant reduction of deaths on Canberra roads this year compared to last year. In saying this, one death is always one too many."
