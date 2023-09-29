ACT Brumbies veteran James Slipper will become Australia's most-capped World Cup player when he lines up in Monday's clash with Portugal.
The prop will overtake former Wallabies skipper George Gregan in his 21st Test at the global tournament. The duo and Adam Ashley-Cooper are the only Australians to feature in four World Cups.
The 34-year-old will run out in a largely settled squad for the Portugal match despite last week's 40-6 drubbing to Wales.
The game will almost certainly be Australia's last of a disastrous tournament after losses to Fiji and Wales in the past two weeks.
The Wallabies will enter the match determined to avoid slumping to a historic new low in Saint-Etienne.
MORE SPORT:
Portugal is competing in just their second World Cup and while they drew with Georgia last week, they remain a rugby minnow.
Australia has never played Os Lobos and a loss would likely be the death-knell for coach Eddie Jones' tenure.
The mentor is already under pressure to keep his job after a likely group exit and revelations he interviewed for the Japan job just days out from the tournament.
While he has largely stuck solid with the side that lost to Wales, Jones has revamped his centre pairing for the Portugal clash.
Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese will line up in the midfield, with Samu Kerevi and Jordan Petaia dropping out of the side altogether.
There were also changes to the substitutes, with Fraser McReight returning to the starting side and Rob Leota dropping back to the bench. Loose forward Josh Kemeny will replace Matt Philip and scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa is in for Nic White.
Jones has spent the week highlighting the importance of Monday's match and urged his team to do their family proud.
"This is an important game for this young team to attack from the first minute to the 80th. We need to empty the tank," Jones said.
"We have a responsibility to put in a performance that makes supporters proud on Sunday, those that have travelled to France and at home in Australia."
While the chances of progressing to the quarter-finals are slim, the Wallabies can keep their tournament alive with a bonus-point win.
The loss to Fiji has the team on the back foot, with their head-to-head result the tiebreaker when teams finish level on points.
Australia's final game of the tournament is Monday before a bye next week.
With the Wallabies currently on six competition points, they will rise to 11 with a bonus-point win. That means Fiji can pick up a maximum of four points in games against Georgia and Portugal if Australia is to progress to the quarter-finals.
