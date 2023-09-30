I can safely say that I haven't thought about the Roman Empire in a while. It's been years, even.
And even then, I can't be 100 per cent sure that it wasn't in relation to something in modern pop culture. Perhaps Gladiator popped up on Netflix or I was watching some rom-com where a jaded American ends up having an epiphany while walking through the ruins with the Italian love interest.
Even now, as I try to remember when the last time this ancient civilisation crossed my mind, it has been prompted by a TikTok trend. One where women are asking the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire, with results almost always being more often than you would think. We're talking monthly, weekly or even daily.
I wish I could tell you that when asking the men in my life if they too were unknowingly obsessed with this moment in history - that when they walk on cement, when they see the postie delivering mail or even when they read the newspaper, they think about the civilisation that invented them. But none of them did. Not on any quantifiable regular basis, anyway.
Is it a surprise that perhaps this social trend is not exactly a representation of all men, everywhere? Or even that possibly not all of these videos were honest to begin with? Of course, not. It's on the internet. I know not to take anything at face value.
But it did get me thinking - like a lot of people - about what my equivalent of the Roman Empire is.
The obvious answer is Taylor Swift - there is not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. But who isn't at the moment? This week alone has seen the news of her Era Concert film getting a worldwide cinema release, plus the confirmation that she is dating NFL player Travis Kelce and it's sent people into a tizzy. You just need to look at the stats that have come out around Kelce and NFL since the weekend as proof that I am not the only one thinking about Taylor Swift daily.
There has been a 400 per cent increase in Travis Kelce jersey sales, his podcast - which he hosts with brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce - is number one on Apple, he's gained 383,000 more Instagram followers and there was a 63 per cent jump in female NFL viewers between 18 and 49. The Kansas Chiefs - whom Kelce plays for - also saw a 300 per cent increase in web searches.
Even Google is thinking of Taylor Swift at the moment. You type her name into the search engine and it pops up with a digital Easter egg, asking people to solve codes in the lead-up to the re-release of her album 1989.
So, no - it is not a surprise that I and the rest of the world (seemingly) think about Taylor Swift daily. The singer is everywhere at the moment.
But then there are the things that take up brain space.
Things such as Julia Gillard's Misogyny Speech, which more than 10 years on I still quote to myself in my brain.
And let's not forget - what I like to call the best video on the internet - Tom Holland's Lip Sync Battle performance to Rhianna's Umbrella. It's pure brilliance.
But then there are the less empowering or fluffy options. The ones where you think about what you would do if someone tried to mug or kidnap you on the street. Or thinking about locking your car so that a stranger doesn't successfully get in. Or what would you do if someone was standing outside your window looking in?
It may sound far-fetched to some, but I can also tell you that more than one of those things has happened to me, and I was glad that I had thought about these things prior.
When it comes down to it, everyone has a topic that they think about on a near-daily basis. And sometimes those things are just that - something that is often thought about because it interests you in some way.
But sometimes it's something that is potentially threatening. And it may not be immediately threatening at that moment, but there is the possibility that it could be one day.
And perhaps if you're not thinking about anything threatening - if your thoughts are only focused on the Roman Empire, Taylor Swift or the like - then maybe it's a sign that you're more privileged than you think.
