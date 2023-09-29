The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Butcher went ACT kangaroo cull shooters to make carcasses into poison baits

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of kangaroos were butchered at several sites during this year's annual ACT cull to make poison baits for foxes and feral dogs, and to generate skins passed on to the Ngunnawal community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.