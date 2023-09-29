We told you recently that a new Pooh Bear's Corner sign was close to being finished - the good news is that it has now been put up at the special spot on the Clyde Mountain.
And just in time for the long weekend and the last week of the school holidays as Canberrans head down to the coast with their families.
The new sign has already attracted some interest, with some Pooh Bears, Eeyores and Piglets already gathering at the site.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher, with artist Rose Gauslaa and David Trickett from the Narooma Men's Shed had the honour of helping to unveil the new sign on the Kings Highway on Thursday.
The new sign was crafted by members of the Narooma Men's Shed and also features a stunning painting by Ms Gauslaa of Winnie-the-Pooh's home in the forest.
It replaces a dilapidated sign at the popular landmark.
Don't forget to wave or toot the horn as you pass by.
And if you are heading down to the South Coast this long weekend, here are a couple of things to do:
The Braidwood Lions Club is running an antique fair over the long weekend in the historic Braidwood National Theatre.
Come and explore antiques, collectables, bric-a-brac, linen, porcelain, jewellery, vintage clothes, and furniture.
It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.
All the fun of Octoberfest starts at 11am Saturday and Sunday at the Broulee Brewhouse. Think German platters and beers and dress-ups. Dress up to receive a free beer.
It's always nice to include a visit to the fantastic Moruya Country Markets when you're at the coast.
The markets are open from 7.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday at Riverside Park.
