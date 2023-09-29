Two police officers were taken to hospital after a Ford Ranger struck them from behind travelling between 80-100kmh while they were directing traffic at a crash on Majura Parkway.
On Saturday morning, September 16, the police officers were helping a member of the public who had struck a kangaroo on Majura Parkway.
The vehicle could not be moved and a tow truck was arranged.
At about 6.55am, the two police officers were seated inside their vehicle, with their emergency lights activated, blocking traffic from passing.
While waiting for the tow truck the white Ford Ranger struck them from behind travelling between 80-100kmh at the time of impact.
The driver of the Ford Ranger is due to be issued a traffic infringement notice.
Both officers were taken to taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
READ MORE:
Police are urging drivers to slow down to 40kmh when passing emergency services vehicles displaying a blue or red flashing light to avoid accidents.
Failing to slow down will merit a $259 fine and two demerit point.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.