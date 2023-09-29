The Canberra Times

Officers were directing traffic on Majura Parkway when they were struck by the ute

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:57pm
Two police officers were taken to hospital after a Ford Ranger struck them from behind travelling between 80-100kmh while they were directing traffic at a crash on Majura Parkway.

