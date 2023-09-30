Uncertainty is mounting over Ivan Slavich's future in charge of Capital Football as the chief executive finds himself at odds with clubs over the call to axe the Canberra United academy.
Capital Football could soon be looking for a new boss with Slavich willing to walk away from his post over the decision which has split Canberra's soccer community.
Slavich and Capital Football officials did not return calls as rumours about the chief executive handing in his resignation less than a year after stepping into the job began to swirl.
The ACT government, Capital Football and the A-League's Canberra United have become embroiled in the saga which has cast doubt over the pathway provided to the region's best young female talent.
However Capital Football club presidents have expressed "unanimous support" for the decision to axe the Canberra United Academy, adamant the decision "is not only necessary but also in the best interests of our clubs and the entire football community".
Clubs say the academy - which fielded an NPLW team - has served its purpose, with presidents confident existing clubs have "outgrown" the program.
"As stewards of our respective clubs, we have closely monitored the developments surrounding CUA over several years. Regrettably, we have observed several significant issues that have negatively impacted football in the region and our shared vision for the growth and development of footballers in Canberra and surrounding regions," a statement shared by clubs said.
"Over recent years, we have witnessed a transformation within our clubs that has been nothing short of extraordinary. We acknowledge that at one point in time, CUA served as an essential steppingstone in football development in the region, this is no longer a necessity.
"Clubs have experienced exponential growth in terms of membership, talent, and achievements. Our footballers have consistently demonstrated their dedication and passion, achieving success at various levels of competition.
"Several clubs have invested significantly in upgrading facilities and credentials of coaching staff. This commitment to excellence has allowed [clubs] to provide excellent training and support young footballers.
"While the CUA played an important role in our journey, it is evident that our clubs have outgrown its necessity. We are of the view that disbanding CUA is a natural progression, allowing us to fully harness the potential within our club environments.
"We look forward to continuing this journey with unwavering dedication."
