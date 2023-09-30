The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

Disability royal commission findings show our society must change

By The Sunday Canberra Times
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
Australia has a long way to go to improving the treatment and care of people with disabilities. With the findings of a long-running royal commission now public, it would be a deep national failure if nothing changes.

