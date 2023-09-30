Fire bans declared in NSW around ACT as danger season begins

The first day of Canberra's bushfire season will be marked with total fire bans in the parts of NSW that immediately surround the territory to the north, east and south.
The bushfire season starts on Sunday, with new fire danger rating signs, mandatory fire permits and potential total fire bans in the territory.
Urban and rural residents in the ACT will need fire permits for any open-air burning activities in the fire season.
"These permits play a crucial role in enhancing community safety by ensuring that the ESA is aware of planned burns, enabling them to inform the public and prevent unnecessary emergency calls," the Emergency Services Agency said.
The NSW Rural Fire Services on Saturday declared a total fire ban for the Central Ranges, Far South Coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region, Monaro Alpine, Northern Slopes, Southern Ranges and Upper Central Wets Plains areas.
The fire service cited forecast hot and windy conditions as the reason
ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Rohan Scott said Canberrans should mark the start of the bushfire season by revisiting their emergency survival plans and planning what they would do in an emergency.
"We cannot be complacent in the face of increased fire danger. Preparation and vigilance are our best defence. Check the daily Fire Danger Rating, secure your fire permits, and adhere to Total Fire Bans when declared," Mr Scott said in a statement.
"Throughout the bushfire season, the ACTRFS and [Emergency Services Agency] are commitment to working in partnership with the community to enhance resilience and preparedness."
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman earlier this month said Canberra was expected to experience an average level of bushfire danger, but this did not mean the capital was immune to risk.
