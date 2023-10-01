Greens spokesperson for disability rights and services Jordon Steele-John has called for segregated education to be phased out by 2030, decades ahead of the timeline proposed by some royal commissioners.
The final report from the royal commission's investigation into abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability made 222 recommendations, which include creating a disability rights act.
But the six commissioners were unable to agree on the issue of phasing out special schools, with some commissioners calling for segregated education to be phased out within 28 years.
Senator Steele-John told Insiders on Sunday that timeline was "wildly inadequate".
"It is not acceptable for another generation of children to be educated in segregated settings," he said.
READ MORE:
"It must be ended along a rather kind of accelerated timeline ahead of what the royal commission has suggested."
He said the result of the cycle of segregation was "abuse", "neglect" and "early death".
"A disabled child will stop education in a segregated school and then move through to a segregated workplace where they are paid, sometimes $2 an hour, and will be forced to be housed in a institutional group home setting where they are again segregated," he said.
Commissioner Alastair McEwin, who as among those recommending segregated schooling be phased out, told the ABC that through private sessions with students with disabilities and their families, they heard "all they wanted was to be able to go to their local primary school".
"No parents said to me, I want my child to go to a special school. It was often a choice that they had to make after no other option," he said.
Furthermore, he said a lot of information showed that learning outcome for children with disabilities were "better when they are with their non-disabled peers".
On Insiders, Senator Steele-John also called for changes to ensure the NDIS was easier to access but said he "didn't see a need" for an NDIS levy to fund the scheme.
He instead suggested revisiting the decision to fund stage three tax cuts, which are set to cost $313 billion over a decade, according to a Parliamentary Budget Office analysis commissioned by the Greens.
"We need to end this campaign that seems to be going on within government to kick people with psychosocial disability off the scheme," he said.
"And we need to recognise that when it comes to funding the NDIS, the federal and state governments have all the tools that they need."
- with AAP
