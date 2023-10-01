The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Greens senator Jordon Steele-John calls for end to segregated schools in Australia by 2030

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens spokesperson for disability rights and services Jordon Steele-John has called for segregated education to be phased out by 2030, decades ahead of the timeline proposed by some royal commissioners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.