The obvious answer is Taylor Swift - there is not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. But who isn't at the moment? This week alone has seen the news of her Era Concert film getting a worldwide cinema release, plus the confirmation that she is dating NFL player Travis Kelce and it's sent people into a tizzy. You just need to look at the stats that have come out around Kelce and NFL since the weekend as proof that I am not the only one thinking about Taylor Swift daily.