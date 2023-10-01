The week has started off warm with a maximum of 28 degrees on Monday, but conditions are expected to change drastically in the next couple of days.
The warm trend will continue on Tuesday where the maximum temperature hovers around 29 degrees. However, the region is expected to experience strong winds and cloud cover on the day. North-westerly gusts in the morning could be between 35 to 50kmh.
As a low pressure system develops across south-eastern Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a weather front will shake things up.
"A big shift in the weather is going to arrive to Canberra on either late on Tuesday night or potentially early on Wednesday morning," meteorologist Angus Hines said.
Wednesday will be a very wet day with a looming chance of thunderstorms. Quite a lot of rain is expected, ranging from 20 to 40mm, for a decent chunk of the day.
The maximum temperature will also drop to 20 degrees and most of the region will remain shrouded by clouds.
Continuing into a wintry outbreak of weather, on Thursday the day's maximum temperature will further plummet to 14 degrees.
Wet weather could last until Thursday morning but rain will likely clear out in the first half of the cloudy day.
A strong south-west wind change is also in store bringing much cooler winds to the second half of the week.
Friday morning is expected to be a chilly one with a low of 0 degrees.
Spring is a time of year where there are big fluctuations in weather and temperature. Mr Hines said the season was characterised by "fast-moving" weather systems where it could be warm one day and cold the next.
"I wouldn't say it's unusual," he said. "We're not really approaching the record for the coldest day of October."
The average maximum temperature for the month is 21 degrees and the coldest October day on record is October 11, 2012, where the maximum temperature was 8.6 degrees.
