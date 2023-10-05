October 7: It's Love Your Bookshop day and from 9am to 7pm and Paperchain Bookstore will have competitions, giveaway draws and double points for member purchases. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au and loveyourbookshop.com.au.
October 8: Peter Rees will launch his new biography of former National Party leader Tim Fischer, I am Tim: Life, Politics and Beyond, at Tuggeranong Homestead at 2pm. Bookings essential by October 5: robhorsfield@bigpond.com. Entry fee of $20 (cash only) includes Devonshire tea.
October 8: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin guest editors Eugenia Flynn and Bridget Caldwell-Bright will be in conversation with writer Paul Collis. Devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists, Meanjin Vol. 82.3 Spring 2023 is framed around notions of place. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 9: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Trent Dalton will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor on his new novel, Lola in the Mirror. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 11: Singer-songwriter Deborah Conway will be in conversation with Alex Sloan about her new book, Deborah Conway: Book Of Life, at The Street Theatre at 6pm. Free, registration essential. See: thestreet.org.au.
October 12: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm is an in-store event with Dijanna Mulhearn, author of Red Carpet Oscars: Who Wore What and Why. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
October 12: Miles Franklin award-winning author Melissa Lucashenko will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Lucashenko's new novel Edenglassie. An ANU/Canberra Times event, 6pm at Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
October 13: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 7pm, Designing a Legacy Live 2023 with Tim Ross is part slideshow, part stand-up comedy and part architecture talk. $66.50/$57.50. See: nla.gov.au.
October 14: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ted Watts' Diary, by Steve Matthews. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 15: At Muse at 3pm, Sam Rogeveen, author of The Echidna Strategy, will be in conversation with the ABC's David Speers. $10 or $40 with the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, founder and executive director of the Greta Fund, Isabelle Reinecke, will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on Courting Power: Law, Democracy & the Public Interest in Australia. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
October 19: At the National Library of Australia at 5.30pm, Martie Lowenstein presents a lecture on her 2023 National Folk Fellowship research about Wendy Lowenstein's significant contribution to the development of the folk movement. Free. See: nla.gov.au.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Robyn Davidson will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on her new memoir Unfinished Woman, the story of a mother and daughter, of love, loss and the pursuit of freedom. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 24: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, Benjamin Stevenson will be in conversation about his book, Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, with Jack Heath. Free, registration essential. See: eventbrite.com.
October 25: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historian Kate Fullagar will be in conversation with John Paul Janke on her new book Bennelong and Philip. A History Unravelled. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 26: At 5.30pm at the Book Cow, Charlotte Wood will talk about her book, Stone Yard Devotional, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: Capital Letters has readings from authors Lisa Fuller, Jack Heath, David Henley, Sarouche Razi and Michelle Ryan. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
November 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Booker Prize-winning author Richard Flanagan will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, Question 7. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 12: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Hammer will discuss his new thriller The Seven with Jack Heath. $10/$42. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
