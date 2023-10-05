The next suite of exhibitions is opening at 6pm on Friday October 13. Michelle Day's Shiver is an immersive, illuminated environment, a culmination of abstract, foreign organisms. Kaleidoscope II is a celebration of the LGBTQI+ community. The Future Unfolds showcases co-created artworks by, among others, Faith Kerehona, a 2022 Belco Arts Emerging Artist Support Scheme award winner. Nancy Lane's Zero Waste: Doing It Imperfectly uses drawers conceptually in relation to sustainability and climate change. And Remnants by Isobel Kennedy, a 2022 Belco Arts Emerging Artist Support Scheme award winner, stems from her curiosity about family photos and heirlooms. All of these exhibitions will run until November 26. If you want to see the current exhibitions, be quick: they close on Sunday October 8. See: belcoarts.com.au.