The next suite of exhibitions is opening at 6pm on Friday October 13. Michelle Day's Shiver is an immersive, illuminated environment, a culmination of abstract, foreign organisms. Kaleidoscope II is a celebration of the LGBTQI+ community. The Future Unfolds showcases co-created artworks by, among others, Faith Kerehona, a 2022 Belco Arts Emerging Artist Support Scheme award winner. Nancy Lane's Zero Waste: Doing It Imperfectly uses drawers conceptually in relation to sustainability and climate change. And Remnants by Isobel Kennedy, a 2022 Belco Arts Emerging Artist Support Scheme award winner, stems from her curiosity about family photos and heirlooms. All of these exhibitions will run until November 26. If you want to see the current exhibitions, be quick: they close on Sunday October 8. See: belcoarts.com.au.
Gungahlin Arts' Moments of Connection is an open community exhibition for Mental Health Month. Art and creativity have an important role to play in supporting our wellbeing. Artists of all ages, backgrounds and abilities who are living in the ACT and surrounds are invited to submit artworks responding to the exhibition theme. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 29. The exhibition will run from October 31 to November 12 in Gungahlin Library foyer. For more information see: belcoarts.com.au.
Bring your family, your friends, your pets and your picnics to a free family-friendly concert under the Yerrabi Pond Rotunda at Yerrabi Pond District Club. Let the kids explore the adventure playground while you listen, or relax together under the trees. Coffee and cool drinks will be available for purchase too. Performing on Saturday October 7 from 3pm to 5pm are Blue Gumbo and the Rob Aspinall Trio. See: belcoarts.com.au
Isla Patterson's exhibition of 40 watercolour paintings, Country Vistas, includes Canberra scenes as well as places like Arkaroola in South Australia and the Kimberleys. It's on at Capital Wines and Kyeema Art Gallery in Hall until October 22. See: capitalwines.com.
Travel The Queanbeyan-Palerang Arts Trail when artist studios and galleries in our region open their doors to the public, with new work, special programs and fabulous art to purchase. Coming up are Bungendore (October 7 and 8) and Queanbeyan (October 14 and 15). See: queanbeyanpalerang.com.au.
Dramatic Productions presents the musical - with songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim - in which Romeo and Juliet's warring families are updated to the world of street gangs fighting a turf war. It's on at Gungahlin College Theatre until October 21, various dates and times. See: stagecenta.com.
