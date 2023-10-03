The Canberra Times
Weekender October 6 to 8 2023: Parliament is having an open day

October 4 2023 - 5:30am
Some of the spectacular sights at Parliament House. Picture supplied
1. Open Day

Parliament House is the heart of Australian democracy, and this year marks its 35th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Parliament House is having an Open Day on Sunday, October 8, 2023 frp, 9am to 5pm. It's a free day of family-friendly activities, pop-up talks, hands-on activities, and performances. There will be live music, food demonstrations, displays, arts-and-craft activities, and more. On Open Day visitors can witness the changing of the giant Australian National Flag, while taking in the sweeping views of Canberra. There will also be a special aerobatic display from the Royal Australian Air Force Roulettes.

