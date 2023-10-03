Laura, Mim and Michael are about to face their biggest challenge ever - BABYSITTING ... or should we say "egg-sitting". Turns out it's harder than it looks: the trio argue about nap time, get confused about baby proofing and deal with crying fits - and then DISASTER! The egg is poached. Now, The Beanies need your help to save EGGbert - together they will solve problems, unravel riddles and search for clues. Will they find EGGbert before the time is up? You'll have to come along to find out... but beware of those Sneaky Robbers. The Beanies Egg-Straordinary Day is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10am and 12.30pm. See: theq.net.au.