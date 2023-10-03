Parliament House is the heart of Australian democracy, and this year marks its 35th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Parliament House is having an Open Day on Sunday, October 8, 2023 frp, 9am to 5pm. It's a free day of family-friendly activities, pop-up talks, hands-on activities, and performances. There will be live music, food demonstrations, displays, arts-and-craft activities, and more. On Open Day visitors can witness the changing of the giant Australian National Flag, while taking in the sweeping views of Canberra. There will also be a special aerobatic display from the Royal Australian Air Force Roulettes.
See: aph.gov.au/openday.
Music and life partners John Shortis and Moya Simpson are performing this show that has no theme other than an eclectic mix of songs: some they've always wanted to sing but have never had the chance to, a few of their greatest hits, a couple of all-time favourites, originals rarely heard and brand new, archival gems, and a tribute to the work of local songwriters. The material will range from Bob Dylan to Leonard Cohen, John Lennon to Paul McCartney, country to western, Shortis to Simpson, and more. It's on at Smith's Alternative on Friday, October 6 at 7pm, $35/$25.
See: smithsalternative.com.
Dramatic Productions presents the classic musical that transports Romeo and Juliet to a modern New York City setting. Two young, idealistic lovers - Tony and Maria - find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks as they struggle to survive and maintain their love in a world of hate, violence and prejudice. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim includes numbers such as Something's Coming, America, Tonight and Cool. It's on at Gungahlin College Theatre from October 6 to 21, 2023, various dates and times.
See: stagecenta.com.
Canberra's celebration of spring continues at Commonwealth Park this weekend with musical performances by roots/folk/country artist Dana Hassall, pop singer/songwriter Emilia Grace and acoustic singer/songwriter Harry Cleverdon, among others. There are circus acts, food and wine demonstrations, choirs, belly dancers and more.
See: floriadeaustralia.com.
The Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre at the National Museum of Australia is an immersive play and learn space for children from birth to six years. It tells five stories from Australian history, each one encouraging different types of play.
Daily sessions (75 minutes long) are at 9.15am, 10.45am, 12.15pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. Bookings essential. Free for Friends, otherwise $10 a child, $5 an adult (children must be supervised), Family ticket (two adults and three children or one adult and four children) $30.
See: nma.gov.au.
The Beanies
Laura, Mim and Michael are about to face their biggest challenge ever - BABYSITTING ... or should we say "egg-sitting". Turns out it's harder than it looks: the trio argue about nap time, get confused about baby proofing and deal with crying fits - and then DISASTER! The egg is poached. Now, The Beanies need your help to save EGGbert - together they will solve problems, unravel riddles and search for clues. Will they find EGGbert before the time is up? You'll have to come along to find out... but beware of those Sneaky Robbers. The Beanies Egg-Straordinary Day is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10am and 12.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
How Cities Work
This weekend is your last chance to see this interactive family exhibition based on the book of the same title. It explores the city inside and out, top to bottom in a whole new way.
It reveals the secret workings of our busy urban centres through an immersive cityscape full of tactile and sensory activities. Tickets $10/$7 (children under three are free).
See: cmag.com.au.
The Vinyl Lounge
Bring your favourite records, share your music stories and hear what's spinning on the National Film and Sound Archive's turntables on Friday, October 6 at 5.30pm in the archive's theatrette. It's a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Vinyl Lounge with live performances from special guests. Drinks and snacks available from 5pm (a complimentary drink on arrival is included in the $10 ticket price).
See: nfsa.gov.au.
TEDx Canberra 2023
On Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from 9am to 4.15pm is this suitable for ages 15+ ideas festival. This year's event theme is BEYOND.
Event registration ($125/$75) includes access to all sessions, lunch and refreshments.
