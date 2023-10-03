Left wing, anarchist and single-issue terrorism currently represents a significantly smaller terrorism threat than Islamist terrorism or extreme right-wing terrorism. It is not currently present in the UK on any significant scale (although there has been some activity that has met a terrorist threshold in recent years, and MI5 investigations continue into such cases). The majority of related activity in the UK has consisted of lawful protest. When it has involved violence, it has resulted in charges relating to public order, rather than terrorism.