The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Clive Williams | What the changing face of terrorism means for Australia

By Clive Williams
October 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In late September I attended a Global Counter Terror and Serious and Organised Crime Summit in London. In relation to terrorism, it was assessed that the threat of Islamist terrorism peaked several years ago, and we are now into a new era where sophisticated attacks by Islamist terrorist groups on home soil are much less likely - but, at the same time, internet-inspired lone actor attacks are probably more likely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.