ACCC is right; childcare needs to be affordable

By The Canberra Times
October 3 2023 - 5:30am
Australian families juggling sky high petrol prices, soaring rents or loan repayments, and a 20 per cent increase in electricity prices this year alone didn't need the ACCC to tell them childcare fees are verging on the unaffordable. They already know.

