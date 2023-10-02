The Canberra Times
Hundreds of Armenian-Australians rally in Canberra to protest Azerbaijan's seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
October 3 2023 - 5:30am
Hundreds of Armenian Australians travelled to Canberra from New South Wales and Victoria on Monday to protest Azerbaijan's seizure of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Southern Caucasus and call on other nations to take action.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

