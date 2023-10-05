As the title indicates, this is the fourth movie in the Expendables action movie franchise about a group of elite mercenaries. The first film was released in 2010 with the second coming out in 2012 and the third in 2014. Long in gestation, this new instalment stars original leads Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. They are joined by newcomers to the team including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Jacob Scapio. In this movie, the group is sent on a mission to Libya to prevent mercenary Suarto Rahmat from stealing nuclear warheads for a mysterious terrorist named Ocelot.
When Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it will force Angela's widowed father Victor (Leslie Odam Jr) to confront the nadir of evil and to seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), the mother of Regan who was possessed in the original 1973 movie The Exorcist. Director David Gordon Green previously made three Halloween movies.
In Iranian-Australian writer-director Noora Niasari's debut film, drawn from personal experiences, the title character, played by Zar Amir Ebrahimi, is an Iranian woman living in Australia in 1995. Having fled her abusive husband, Hossein (Osamah Sami), and filed for divorce, Shayda and her frightened six-year-old daughter, Mona (Selina Zahednia), find refuge in a women's shelter run by Joyce (Leah Purcell). When a judge grants Hossein visitation rights, he re-enters their life, stoking Shayda's fear that he'll attempt to take Mona back to Iran. The film won an Audience Award (in the category World Cinema - Dramatic) at the Sundance Film Festival.
