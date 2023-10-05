The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer and Shayda are new movies out

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sylvester Stallone in Expend4bles. Picture Lionsgate
Sylvester Stallone in Expend4bles. Picture Lionsgate

Expend4bles (MA15+, 103 minutes)

As the title indicates, this is the fourth movie in the Expendables action movie franchise about a group of elite mercenaries. The first film was released in 2010 with the second coming out in 2012 and the third in 2014. Long in gestation, this new instalment stars original leads Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. They are joined by newcomers to the team including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Jacob Scapio. In this movie, the group is sent on a mission to Libya to prevent mercenary Suarto Rahmat from stealing nuclear warheads for a mysterious terrorist named Ocelot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.