As the title indicates, this is the fourth movie in the Expendables action movie franchise about a group of elite mercenaries. The first film was released in 2010 with the second coming out in 2012 and the third in 2014. Long in gestation, this new instalment stars original leads Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. They are joined by newcomers to the team including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Jacob Scapio. In this movie, the group is sent on a mission to Libya to prevent mercenary Suarto Rahmat from stealing nuclear warheads for a mysterious terrorist named Ocelot.