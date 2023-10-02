A woman has died from a fall at a remote lookout in the Morton State Conservation Area, about 25 kilometres west of Nowra.
NSW police were alerted to the incident at the McKenzie's Saddle walking track at Buangla around 11.45am on Monday.
It appeared the woman had fallen around 50 metres from a rock landing at MacKenzie's Lookout.
The lookout is accessed by two steep fire trails and provides spectacular views over over Mount Barron, Hanson Hill and Gradys Hill.
A police rescue operation was underway on Monday afternoon to retrieve the body, with the Toll rescue helicopter providing assistance.
A 13-year-old boy, hiking in company with three friends, slipped, fell and died at the same remote location in December 2019.
No details were yet available of the woman's identity and police said they would prepare a report for the information of the coroner.
