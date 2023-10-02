The Canberra Times
Body of woman found dead below MacKenzie's Lookout, west of Nowra

By Peter Brewer
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:55pm
A woman has died from a fall at a remote lookout in the Morton State Conservation Area, about 25 kilometres west of Nowra.

