The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Greens senator Barbara Pocock on her rise to prominence through the Senate's consultants inquiry

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 16 2023 - 8:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barbara Pocock has become one of the faces associated with Parliament's clean-up in the wake of the PricewaterhouseCoopers scandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.