The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Expend4bles starring Sylvester Stallone falls flat

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expend4bles

MA15+. 104 minutes

1 star

The idea for The Expendables (2010) was fun. Bring together a bunch of veteran action stars - headed by co-writer and director Sylvester Stallone - as a group of mercenaries and let them do what they do best: kill people, blow things up and trade quips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.