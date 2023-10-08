The idea for The Expendables (2010) was fun. Bring together a bunch of veteran action stars - headed by co-writer and director Sylvester Stallone - as a group of mercenaries and let them do what they do best: kill people, blow things up and trade quips.
A fun popcorn movie that didn't take itself too seriously, it was a hit and was followed by a sequel two years later with some other stars, and then a third instalment another two years later.
The third movie's grosses weren't as impressive as its predecessors but, after nearly a decade, Stallone - who's closer to 80 than 70 - is back for what we can only hope will be the final entry. (I am struggling manfully not to make a cheesy joke involving the title. It's not easy).
Previous films had the star wattage of people like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Harrison Ford.
Barney Ross (Stallone) reassembles the team - Jason Statham as knife expert Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as demolitions man Toll Road.
Joining them this time at various points are Easy Day (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), Galan (Jacob Scipio), the garrulous son of former Expendable Galgo, Lash (Levy Tran), a CIA operator, and Gina (Megan Fox), who is also CIA and, by the way, Lee's ex. Yes, there's a woman amid all the testosterone.
Nothing against any of them, but they're hardly in the same league as their predecessors.
Expend4bles (that's what it says on screen) is more of the same, but not as good. The less stellar cast isn't the biggest problem.
None of the characters gets any real fleshing out: the stars either play, or play against, their established personas, if they have any, and some get little to do.
There's a running joke about one character explaining in painful detail his cauliflower ear that wasn't funny the first time and Galan is constantly fanboying over Barney and that's about as deep as it goes.
This time, their mission, given to them by CIA agent Marsh (Andy Garcia), is to go to Libya and stop mercenary Suarto Rahmat (Iko Uwais) from stealing nuclear warheads for a mysterious terrorist known as Ocelot - the one that got away from Barney 25 years ago.
Yes, this time it's personal as well as professional and, without spoiling things, it will become even more so for the team.
Christmas is stood down after disobeying an order (like these people are sticklers for protocol). A former Expendable, Decha (Tony Jaa) signs up when he hears of the motivation for the mission when it's restarted.
Nobody watches these movies for subtle nuances but the attempts at evoking real feelings here fall flat.
None of the actors, except Stallone on occasion, is really known for emoting and director Scott Waugh certainly doesn't draw anything new or moving out of them.
The sound feels muffled and loud simultaneously, even during the few quiet dialogue scenes, and the characters' incessant supposed-to-be-witty banter gets tiresome.
There are, as you would expect, lots of scenes of violence - shootings, stabbings, martial arts - and action - planes, tanks, motor vehicles - and while they're generally handled competently, there's little that's genuinely novel or thrilling.
Some wonky special effects work doesn't help - with room in the hefty budget for things like Jason Statham's trailer manager, you'd think the tech work would be a priority but like the rest of the movie, it's just not quite there. And a big reveal near the end feels like a cheat.
Unless you're an unconditional fan of the franchise, this is certainly expend... no, I won't say it.
Let's hope the series ends here, for everyone's sake.
