The women's refuge is run by Joyce (Leah Purcell) who gives the women practical assistance, like helping Shayda put together evidence for the upcoming custody hearing. Nothing is straightforward in this process either. As Shayda tries to separate from her husband Hossein (Osamah Sami), she needs to ignore the position taken by members of the Iranian community who don't support her stand and continue to meet the needs of herself and her daughter. On telephone calls home, her mother advises that "Nobody's life is perfect," after all.