Doting dad Vincent Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr) has a terrific relationship with teen daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) so he isn't at all suspicious when she pulls the old "I'm studying at my friend's house" lie that her pal Katherine (Olivia O'Neill) has pulled on her folks Miranda and Tony (Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz). Their girls have gone off to a local field and they're up to no good. I don't mean smoking and drinking, I mean reaching out to the spirit world, attempting to contact Angela's mother who died giving birth to her.